Harvest Moon Festival – from harvest to helping

By Lori Nagel

The 2nd Annual Harvest Moon Festival was held at Casita Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. There was lots of homemade food shared with all, much of it freshly harvested from the Crestone Community Garden and other various gardens.

There was also live music, pumpkin painting, vendors, face painting, a garden swap and a silent auction to raise money for trees around the playground.

They had a great turnout, with an estimation of over 100 people in attendance and an abundance for all.

Event Organizers, left to right: Mike Scully, Valerie Harencheck, Craig Tomaski, Nick Nevares, Eden Elderberry and Eddy Byerly.

photos by Lori Nagel