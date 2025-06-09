Help Wanted: Bilingual (Spanish/English) Program & Grassroots Organizer

Bilingual (Spanish/English) Program & Grassroots Organizer

Location: Remote within Western Colorado, strong preference for San Luis Valley. Limited in-state travel required depending on location of candidate

Deadline for submission: June 27, 2025

Position details: Part-time salary position

Mountain Mamas is seeking a Bilingual (Spanish/English) Program and Grassroots Organizer based in Western Colorado to assist in the implementation of the organization’s goals to protect our air, land, water and climate. The ideal candidate will be a strategic organizer with demonstrated experience. They should be passionate about our mission and skilled at identifying and implementing strategic member-building opportunities which increase the quantity and quality of Mama voices effectively engaging in priority regions across the state. You will work closely with the Colorado State Director to ensure the Mama perspective is elevated across Colorado in decision-making spaces on conservation issues that impact our kids and families.

About Mountain Mamas

Mountain Mamas protect our air, water, climate and public lands for future generations. Mamas envision a future with clean air and water for our families, climate justice for all communities, and protected public lands that allow our children to enjoy our outdoor quality of life for generations to come. Everyday we get closer to making that vision a reality by organizing Mamas across the Rocky Mountains and ensuring we are at the table where decisions are being made.

What You’ll Do – Educate, Engage, Recruit & Develop Activists to Influence Policy

The Program and Grassroots Organizer will be responsible for cultivating diverse Mama voices to engage in decisions that impact conservation issues throughout Colorado, with a particular focus in the San Luis Valley and Western Colorado, to secure protections for our kids’ health today and to protect their future.

You’ll be responsible for building a movement representative of the community that is engaged and takes action on our issues. Areas of responsibility include:

Work closely with the State Director to implement strategic and effective campaign plans to achieve our issue-specific goals for strong pro-conservation policies

Organize and attend events

Build our activist base by engaging communities, including those who have been traditionally excluded from the conservation movement

Plan and implement membership drives utilizing events and online campaigns

Mobilize that activist base to take action to pass strong conservation policy

Train volunteers where necessary on the issue and advocacy best practices

Support communications through MM’s website, email system and social media to educate the public, decision makers, our members, and to attract new members and partners

Engage the community to take action on our campaigns

Qualifications

To be successful in this job, you will be a dedicated organizer who is committed to building a movement for a better future, with the skills to build community and a willingness to learn. More specifically, you will have:

2–3 years experience in campaigns, advocacy work, or organizing local events or actions, whether through work in the community or previous jobs, paid or volunteer

The ability to build and maintain authentic relationships within diverse communities where you engage people about our issues

Excellent verbal and written communication skills for one-on-one conversations, public speaking, and creating outreach materials. Must have strong writing skills

Capable of managing multiple tasks, maintaining records, and coordinating logistics for events or actions

Familiarity with tools like CRMs (e.g., EveryAction, NationBuilder), spreadsheets, or project management software is a bonus

Ability to work independently, be a self-starter, and clearly communicate how the work is going and when help is needed

Reliable and dependable teammate who can accomplish all facets of the job, including the more day-to-day administrative tasks that might not seem as urgent but are important

Ability to translate complex issues into accessible language for the community

Problem-solving orientation: identify issues, propose and implement solutions

Strong connections to communities in the San Luis Valley highly desirable

Deep commitment to MM’s mission and a genuine interest in community empowerment

Willingness to work non-traditional hours, including evenings and weekends

Must have reliable transportation

Spanish/English bilingual is required for this position.

The position does require some evening and weekend hours.

Compensation and Benefits

The part-time salary range for this role is between $2,300–$2,700 per month, with exact salary depending on experience. Benefits include technology stipend, flexible working hours, and paid time off.

We encourage applicants from all cultures, races, ethnicities, and genders.

To Apply

Please send your resume, cover letter, and 2–3 references to Sara Kuntzler at sarak@mtnmamas.org by June 27, 2025. The application cover letter should outline both your interest in and qualifications for this position.