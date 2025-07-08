Help Wanted: Code Enforcement Officer

Help Wanted

Saguache County Land Use Department is accepting applications for a full

time Code Enforcement Officer position. Salary to be determined on

experience starting at $42,000/year. Applicants must have a valid Colorado

Drivers License, must pass a criminal background check as well as a pre-

employment drug test.

The County Employee benefit package includes vision, dental and health

insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan.

The employment application and job description can be found on

www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov , picked up at the Saguache County

Administration Office, 505 3 rd Street, Saguache, CO or can be emailed to

you, please contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231.

Completed applications can be hand delivered to the Saguache County Land

Use Department, Attention Amber Wilson, 505 3 rd Street, mailed to PO Box

326, Saguache, CO 81149 or emailed to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov .

Applications will be accepted until filled.

Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.