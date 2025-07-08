Help Wanted: Code Enforcement Officer

Saguache County Land Use Department is accepting applications for a full
time Code Enforcement Officer position. Salary to be determined on
experience starting at $42,000/year. Applicants must have a valid Colorado
Drivers License, must pass a criminal background check as well as a pre-
employment drug test.

The County Employee benefit package includes vision, dental and health
insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan.
The employment application and job description can be found on
www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov , picked up at the Saguache County
Administration Office, 505 3 rd Street, Saguache, CO or can be emailed to
you, please contact April Quintana at 719-655-2231.

Completed applications can be hand delivered to the Saguache County Land
Use Department, Attention Amber Wilson, 505 3 rd Street, mailed to PO Box
326, Saguache, CO 81149 or emailed to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov .
Applications will be accepted until filled.

Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

