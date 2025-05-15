Help Wanted: Department of Social Services Accountant/Bookkeeper

Job Title: Department of Social Services Accountant/Bookkeeper

Location: Saguache County, Colorado

Job Type: Full-Time

Department: Department of Social Services

Salary: $22.00 – Depending on experience

Summary:

This position is responsible for complex accounting and finance functions including: processing, accounts payable, program payments, and accounts receivable; reconciling and balancing accounts; data processing activities and programs, and assisting in the budget preparation.

This position will be 40 hours per week and will come with the Saguache County Benefit

Education and Experience:

The minimum education and experience shall be any combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and references to the Saguache County Social Services Department at miracle.gomez@state.co.us or deliver to:

Saguache County Department of Social Services

605 Christy Avenue

Saguache, CO 81149

You may also find the job application online at:

https://saguachecounty.colorado.gov/employment-opportunities

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Saguache County is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

Bill to:

Saguache County Administration

PO Box 100

Saguache, CO 81149