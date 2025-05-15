Help Wanted: DSS Attorney

Job Title: DSS Attorney

Location: Saguache County, Colorado

Job Type: Contractor

Department: Department of Social Services

Salary: Depending upon qualifications and agreed hours. The position may not include benefits.

Summary:

Saguache County, Colorado is seeking an attorney to represent the People of the State of Colorado and Department of Human Services in child protection matters including dependency and neglect cases and in child support matters, as well as other DHS matters that arise. Telecommuting and working remotely may be available.

The special assistant county attorney for the Department of Human Services acts as the attorney representing the Petitioner in Dependency and Neglect matters, and as attorney for the Department of Human Services in child support matters and advises the Department of Human Services on legal issues related to all cases.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and references to the Saguache County Social Services Department at miracle.gomez@state.co.us or deliver to:

Saguache County Department of Social Services

605 Christy Avenue

Saguache, CO 81149

You may also find the job application online at:

https://saguachecounty.colorado.gov/employment-opportunities

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Saguache County is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

Bill to:

Saguache County Administration

PO Box 100

Saguache, CO 81149