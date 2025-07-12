Help Wanted – Front Desk Administrator

The Baca Grande POA is hiring a full-time Front Desk Administrator to start August 4th. This role is the first point of contact for members and visitors—handling calls, emails, payments, and inquiries with professionalism and warmth. Must have 2+ years experience in office admin, public relations, or related field. Strong communication, organization, and reliability required. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (outlook, excel, etc.) is mandatory.

Please submit a resume with references to HRmanager@bacapoa.org or drop off in person at the POA office on T road. Deadline for submissions is July 23rd.

For questions or further inquiries please visit the employment opportunities page on our website http://www.bacagrande.org or contact Angie at 719-256-4171 extension 1015.