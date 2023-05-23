HELP WANTED Full-time Office Clerk

Come join THE- AWE-SOME-ONES-! Experienced individual needed for general office duties. Required skills include: Computer experience in Excel, Word and other electronic devices; Working with the public; Other duties as assigned; Ability to handle stress; Ability to speak both English and Spanish is preferred, but not required. For a detailed job description, please contact our office at 719-655-2512. In addition to the hourly rate starting at $16.25, the County Employee Benefit Package includes vision, dental and health insurance coverage, paid time off, and a generous 401k retirement plan. Drug testing and a background check will be required for the final applicant. Applications are available at the Saguache County Administration office, 505 3 rd St., Saguache CO. Please submit to the Saguache County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Applications close when the position is filled.
