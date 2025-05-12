Saturday, May 24

Help Wanted: Housing Manager

Classifieds

Crestone Peak Community Housing is seeking a Housing Manager to oversee the daily operations of Living Wisdom Village. Responsibilities include processing applications, income calculations and recertifications, collecting and processing rent payments, tasks associated with tenant relations, coordinating maintenance, and ensuring compliance with housing laws and regulations. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successful residential property management, be diligent and compassionate, and have exceptional interpersonal skills. Please request a copy of the job description at: crestonepeakch@gmail.com or CPCH, PO Box 911, Crestone, CO 81131. Application deadline is May 28, 2025.

