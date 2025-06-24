Help Wanted: Project Consultant

SAGUACHE COUNTY IS SEEKING TO HIRE A PROJECT CONSULTANT TO ASSIST IN THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT OF SAGUACHE COUNTY OWNED PROPERITIES FOR FUTURE AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS.





Project

Saguache County is soliciting a qualified Management Consultant to assist in the project management of development of county-owned properties for future affordable housing projects that will serve as a liaison between the architect, builders, contractors and elected officials, facilitating regional collaboration with municipalities, and tracking, documentation and reporting of Proposition 123 requirements.

Saguache County is seeking to hire a qualified consultant with housing expertise that will also support county staff with grant related reporting and activities and expertise to increase professional capacity.

Roles and Responsibilities



Consultant will assist in the management of the construction of affordable housing projects in the Mobile Home Estate Subdivision (aka Casita Park), while working as a liaison between the architect, builders and contractors while facilitating regional collaboration with municipalities and elected officials.

This consultant will also in the support of County staff with grant related reporting and activities.

1.3 Qualifications

Previous project management experience and outcomes, including contact information for a minimum of three (3) relevant projects of similar scope and scale.

Knowledge of local building standards, codes, and practices.

Knowledge of Proposition 123.

Knowledge of grant related activities and reporting.

Experience with workforce/affordable housing development and construction.

Responses must be submitted to the Saguache County Administration office – 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO by Thursday, July 24, 2025. Responses may also be emailed to Wendi Maez, Saguache County Administrator at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

If you have any questions, please contact either Ann Cunningham or Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231.