Help Wanted: Social Caseworker

Job Title: Social Caseworker

Location: Saguache County, Colorado

Job Type: Full-Time

Department: Department of Social Services

Salary: $24.00 – Depending on experience

Summary:

Saguache County is seeking a Social Caseworker for the Saguache County Department of Human Services.

Position provides a full range of intake and/or ongoing social casework services for a variety of Title XX program areas such as child abuse and neglect cases, youth-in-conflict cases, and adults unable to protect their own interests.

This position will be 40 hours per week and will come with the Saguache County Benefit Package which includes health insurance, dental and vision insurance, and a generous retirement package. The beginning rate will be $24.00 hr.

Bachelor’s degree in one of the human behavioral science fields. One year of full-time professional social casework experience acquired after the degree in a public or private social services agency in a service delivery assignment appropriate to the position. May substitute Master’s degree in one of the human behavioral science fields.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and references to the Saguache County Social Services Department at miracle.gomez@state.co.us or deliver to:

Saguache County Department of Social Services

605 Christy Avenue

Saguache, CO 81149

You may also find the job application online at:

https://saguachecounty.colorado.gov/employment-opportunities

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Saguache County is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

Bill to:

Saguache County Administration

PO Box 100

Saguache, CO 81149