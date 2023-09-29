Highway Maintenance Alert ―

CDOT to perform surface treatment operations on US 285 and CO 142

Motorists should plan for brief delays near Manassa and La Jara throughout October

Conejos County — Beginning October 3, The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform multiple surface treatment projects near the US Highway 285 and CO Highway 142 Junction. Crews will work to patch short segments of US 285, approximately 6-miles south of La Jara (Mile Points 12-14) over the next two-weeks. Additionally, bridge maintenance operations will take place throughout the month of October approximately 2-miles east of Manassa on CO 142.



Crews will work swiftly to complete operations, however work is weather permitting.



Traffic Impacts

Operations will take place Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.