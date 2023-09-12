Highway Maintenance Alert – CO17

CDOT crews to pave short section of CO 17

Motorists should plan for delays west of Antonito over the next two weeks

Conejos County — Beginning September 12, motorists can expect full stops and up to 20-minute delays while the Colorado Department of Transportation paves CO Highway 17, approximately 2 miles west of Antonito. Operations will take place between County Road G and the US 285 Junction (Mile Points 36-38). Motorists are encouraged to plan for lengthy delays, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.



CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment however resurfacing operations are weather dependent.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.