Tuesday, September 12

Highway Maintenance Alert – CO17

Breaking News

CDOT crews to pave short section of CO 17
Motorists should plan for delays west of Antonito over the next two weeks

Conejos County — Beginning September 12, motorists can expect full stops and up to 20-minute delays while the Colorado Department of Transportation paves CO Highway 17, approximately 2 miles west of Antonito. Operations will take place between County Road G and the US 285 Junction (Mile Points 36-38).  Motorists are encouraged to plan for lengthy delays, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment however resurfacing operations are weather dependent.

Traffic Impacts 

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

  • Motorists should plan for 15-20 minute delays and allow for extra travel time.
  • Vehicles will be guided by cones, signs and flagging personnel. 
  • Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times.
  • A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.

