Highway Maintenance Alert – CO17

CDOT crews to pave short section of CO 17
Motorists should plan for delays west of Antonito over the next two weeks
Conejos County — Beginning September 12, motorists can expect full stops and up to 20-minute delays while the Colorado Department of Transportation paves CO Highway 17, approximately 2 miles west of Antonito. Operations will take place between County Road G and the US 285 Junction (Mile Points 36-38). Motorists are encouraged to plan for lengthy delays, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment however resurfacing operations are weather dependent.
Traffic Impacts
Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
- Motorists should plan for 15-20 minute delays and allow for extra travel time.
- Vehicles will be guided by cones, signs and flagging personnel.
- Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times.
- A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.