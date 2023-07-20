Highway Maintenance Alert

CDOT will begin surface treatment on US 285 east of Saguache

Operations will take place July 25 through August 3

South-Central Colorado — The Colorado Department of Transportation is chip-sealing a nine-mile section of US Highway 285 over a two-week period. Operations between Saguache and Villa Grove will start Tuesday, July 25 (Mile Points 91 – 100). Work will take place Monday through Thursday between 06:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should plan for lane shifts, one-lane alternating traffic and up to 15-minute delays.

Motorists traveling on US 285 between Saguache and Villa Grove can expect delays (July 25 – August 3) and are urged to drive slowly through the nine-mile surface treatment project.

Traffic Impacts

Travelers driving through surface treatment projects are urged to:

Slow down ― Higher speeds can cause loose stones to scatter and damage vehicle paint and windshields.

Increase distance between vehicles ― Space between you and other vehicles will help reduce damage caused by loose stones.

Follow work zone signage ― Consider the safety of other motorists and the safety of the work crew when traveling through the project construction zone.

Use caution ― Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extreme caution during construction operations.