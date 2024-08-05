Hiking in the SLV: Exploring the echoes of history: Hiking along the Old Spanish Trail on Loma de San Jose

By Tegan Welsch-Rainek.

Starting on the outskirts of Del Norte, I embark on a journey that transcends time, tracing parts of the historic Old Spanish Trail from when this land was a Spanish territory.

The Old Spanish Trail is a historic 2,700-mile wagon route used by Anglo, Mormon and Spanish travelers. Stretching from Santa Fe to Los Angeles, it traverses six Southwestern states. This trade route was primarily used to transport wool, handmade items and other goods in exchange for California-bred horses and necessities. There are many rumors of lost gold along the trail and tales of the slave trade.

As I leave, the warm summer sun beats down on my back and a light breeze brings a welcome respite. The light brown, dusty path glistens with mica, like gold dust, and the footprints of past hikers mark the way. To my side a large rock face is adorned with green and orange lichen, creating a vivid tapestry against the rugged, rolling landscape.

Pausing, I spot a young yucca plant to my left but my attention shifts to the worn rock beneath my foot bearing the scars from old metal wagon wheels. As I look out, the remnants of this prior route cut across the landscape, stirring daydreams of the hopes, dreams, riches, trade, adventures and hardships of those who traveled here before me. The rock cliff on my left tapers off, revealing beautiful white puffy cumulus clouds in the distance. The trail ahead is lined with sage-colored brush, rocks speckled with green and yellow, and patches of orange and black lichen. Little yellow flowers dot the soil, and a cricket jumps off the path as I approach.

Near the top of a small hill, I gaze out at a valley floor that is a patchwork of brown-hued clay soil, green and black moss-covered volcanic rocks and various vegetation. I reflect on the miles the old Spanish travelers covered daily, appreciating my comfortable hiking shoes compared to their likely worn-out botas los caballeros. To my right, a cactus plant with dried, weathered flowers signals the end of spring and the arrival of the blistering hot summer this year.

Passing a small, dried arroyo lined with green vegetation but slowly drying up, I imagine the relief travelers would have felt if they were traveling in spring when it was full of cold water from the snowmelt or a recent storm. They could have stopped and watered their burros and pack animals. Looking off into the distance, Mount Blanca shows only small patches of snow, soon to be completely melted as the Valley loses its beautiful green glow. A white butterfly crosses the path and lands momentarily on a sagebrush.

At a crossroads, I choose the smaller, less-traveled trail, marked by recent horse prints visible in the soft, dusty soil. Weaving up another small rolling hill, I hear young birds chirping in the flora just off the path. Reaching the top, I see a mildly sheltered spot, imagining it as a good campo along the Old Spanish Trail.

The trail becomes sandy, and I spot a dugout cave made from worn volcanic rocks, filled with animal droppings but with potential as a past shelter if cleaned out, sheltered from wind and rain. Cautiously, I approach and remind myself to watch for rattlesnakes. Above, a single bush grows among the rocks. As I continue, more natural shelters appear, possibly old campsites for Native Americans who used this route for hunting. Stepping out of the sun, I reflect on the ancient use of this historical trail, dating back 13,000 years. Exiting an outcropping, I return to the majestic vast prairies.

The sun beats down hard, and the sky is a beautiful blue without a single cloud overhead. Turning a corner, I’m greeted by delicate white butterflies and small yellow flowers lining the trail, reminding me that I am never alone in this vast, llano and pristine landscape. I pause for a big gulp of water from my canteen. In the distance, miles away, I see the lush trees lining the hidden Rio Grande and scattered farms on the outskirts of Monte Vista. I pick up my pace, hoping to find another spot sheltered from the sun or be hit by a gentle breeze rolling across the land.

As I climb the grande loma, beads of sweat roll down my forehead. At the top, I am rewarded with a gentle breeze coming down from the mountains and a panoramic view. From the rock face, I peer out over the llanos with the landscape stretching out into hills leading to Pintada and Windy Mountain in the distance. A small cabin tucked in a valley piques my curiosity. Walking on ancient ground, I imagine tales of both Spanish and Native American histories. Ahead and slightly to my left, Green Ridge Mountain suggests a storm is brewing. The San Luis Valley remains a sanctuary, preserving history for those who stop to appreciate and seek it out.

The heat of the day signals it’s time to turn back. I trust my instincts and embrace the trail’s unexpected offerings. Descending the large hill, I work my way back through the landscape.

The Valley’s mountain ranges serve as a natural compass if you pay attention. Climbing the last hill, I feel the uneven ground beneath my feet. Back on the main path, sweat runs into my eyes from under my sunglasses. Nearing the car, I notice scat with wild berries, a sign of recent wildlife activity. A dragonfly flutters near a wax currant berry bush, marking the end of my journey. Reflecting on the historic Old Spanish Trail, I cherish my small exploration of this remarkable route. The untamed, rugged land in The San Luis Valley inspires a deep sense of wonder, appreciation, and awe.

To reach the Valley of the Old Spanish Trail Hiking Area from Crestone, drive to Monte Vista. From Monte Vista head west on Hwy. 160 about 7.2 miles. Take a left at N. County Road 5 and end up in the parking lot and the trailhead for Loma de San Jose, which is open to hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking and dirt bikes. There are numerous other fun hiking, biking, horseback riding and off-roading trails in the Old Spanish Trail recreation area.

Just a friendly reminder:

Please prioritize safety and follow local rules while hiking. Before heading out, inform someone of your plans, familiarize yourself with the area, hike with a friend using the buddy system, check the weather forecast and dress in layers with appropriate footwear. Additionally, always carry an emergency bag containing essentials such as a first aid kit, local maps, GPS, compass, warm hat, gloves, sunscreen, jacket/raincoat, flashlight, waterproof matches, rope, pocket knife/multifunctional tool, solar cellphone charger and cord, dehydrated food, water purification kit, space blanket, bear spray, GPS emergency beacon and an ample supply of water.

It’s always better to be prepared for emergencies or bad weather.

Join me next time as I venture further into the wilderness, uncovering the stories and wonders that await around every bend.

Until then, happy trails.