Job Opening: PT MEAL SERVER

CRESTONE SENIOR MEAL SITE – Area Agency on Aging (South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc.) is in need of a PART-TIME MEAL SERVER in the community of Crestone. Work time will be shared with another part-time Meal Server. Knowledge and EXPERIENCE in nutrition and the ability to manage a meal site serving meals to congregate individuals as well as preparing outgoing meals for homebound clients. Must be able to handle the responsibility and show stability and maturity to work independently. Knowledge and experience with documentation. Days/Hours of Operation: Mon., Wed., Fri., 10:00 – 1:30. Background check required. Please call Joy Rascon or Monica Wolfe, 719-589-4511 for Applications & job description. Serious inquiries only. Nutrition Program is administered by SLV Area Agency on Aging (South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc.). South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc. is non-profit providing programs/services to assist individuals 60+ in leading independent, meaningful and dignified lives in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. South-Central Colorado Seniors, Inc. is an EOE. Employment application MUST BE COMPLETED.

