Kinney resigns from Crestone BoD & relocates

Photo by Matt Li

By Anya Kaats

Adam Kinney, long-time Crestone resident and member of the Town of Crestone Board of Trustees, announced his resignation in mid-January. Kinney cited an opportunity for personal growth and family well-being as his primary motivations for resigning. “I have an opportunity to go have an adventure somewhere else and maybe learn a little bit more about how to take care of my home and my family,” Kinney said, adding that he was not planning to sell his property in Crestone, but that he didn’t know if he would be gone a year, five years, or twenty years. Kinney explained that living in Crestone has defined his adult life and that he is curious about who else he might be.

Board members acknowledged his departure with gratitude and regret, recognizing the significance of his long-standing contributions. “It will be impossible to replace Adam’s position on this board,” said Trustee Kizzen Laki, adding that Kinney was “professional, insightful, and dedicated,” and his extensive knowledge of operations was especially valued.

