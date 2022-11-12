36.8 F
Liza Marron wins election as Saguache County Commissioner

Crestone Eagle Staff
By Crestone Eagle Staff

Democrat Liza Marron has been elected as Saguache County Commissioner, defeating Republican challenger Jeff Phillips. According to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State, Marron received 1,414 votes, and Phillip got 1,274.

In response to this news, Marron issued the following statement:

Election Night Reporting is Complete for Saguache County and due to my win, Saguache County will have its first majority woman board of commissioners ever!

Thank you to my honorable competitor Jeff Phillips for a fine race.

I will start my tenure as commissioner as a learner and listener. I want to be the best steward of county government and Saguache County constituents’ resources as I can be — along with my two more seasoned commissioners.

This is a bittersweet honor in my life, as this means I have to let go of the leadership of the San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition.

We all want this organization to thrive into the future, and towards that end, our board and staff with the support of Civic Canopy are working diligently on our transition leadership plan. However, I plan to remain in a support role for about fifteen hours per week come January.

I am feeling gratitude for the vote of confidence for a new chapter in my life serving my home community. I am feeling equal gratitude for the amazing people of the San Luis Valley who have worked in partnership to foster an equitable local food system here.

Thank you all for the part you play in our community to enhance our collective well-being.


Marron also issued this statement, in Spanish:

Los informes de la noche de las elecciones están completos para el condado de Saguache, y, debido a mi victoria, el condado de Saguache tendrá su primera junta de comisionados mayoritariamente femenina.

Gracias a mi honorable competidor Jeff Phillips por una excelente carrera.

Comenzaré mi mandato como comisionado como aprendiz y oyente. Quiero ser el mejor administrador posible de los recursos del gobierno del condado y de los electores del condado de Saguache, junto con mis dos comisionados más experimentados.

Letter from the Editor

Dear Readers:
It is a pleasure and honor to be writing to you as editor of The Crestone Eagle. The welcome from the community has been wonderful. People have come into the Eagle office, sent me emails, said hello to me around town, and sent postcards expressing welcome, some of which included words from Gandhi and Hopi prayers.

I'm fond of a quote from journalist Peter Dume who wrote that the role of a journalist is to “comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable.” In my journalism, I implement that statement in a fair, open, and bipartisan way.

When I interview elected officials, I often go into the interview without knowing if they are Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Green. My job as a reporter is to give a voice to everyone, and to their story. (I'm reminded of the joke that the difference between a reporter and a journalist is a reporter has a job and a journalist is looking for a job.)

Each day when I enter the Eagle office, I am greeted by the lovely blue and white sign that reads, “The Crestone Eagle: Community Newspaper.” I’m reminded that my job as editor of this publication is to uphold impeccable standards of truth, trust and honesty in everything I do.

On September 1, the Eagle became a non-profit, owned by Crestone Eagle Community Media. The word is out. Colorado Public Radio published a feature article on our non-profit status, and when I interviewed Governor Polis in September, the first thing he said to me was, "Congrats on the non-profit. We’re super-excited." I'm super-excited too, as is our staff, and board of directors. I hope you are, too, as we embark on this journey together.

Being a non-profit affords us to tap new streams of revenue such as grants, awards, and donations, all of which are tax deductible. And we continue to offer advertising and newspaper subscriptions.

I’m also very excited that we are in the process of reworking the Eagle’s website with our Webmaster Sally Seck. Our new and more dynamic website will be regularly updated in a timely manner.

Crestone is a magical place of creativity and spirituality. I’m grateful to be here. Often, I take abreak from work and head up the Willow Lake Trail. In less that an hour, I am able to hike to the big meadow which affords stunning views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, including a few ‘Fourteeners.’ This is one of the most spectacular places on Earth. It is there that I take time to reflect, pray, and mediate. As I hike back down and enjoy the views of Crestone, the Valley, and the San Juans in the distance, I’m overwhelmed and thankful.

As the editor and guardian of this community newspaper, I welcome and encourage your ideas, concerns, and especially news tips. Please call, email, or swing by the Eagle office to talk. This is a community newspaper, everyone’s newspaper: what a wonderful welcome.

Please consider making a donation to The Crestone Eagle and becoming part of our endeavor to provide great journalism to Crestone, Saguache, the San Luis Valley, Colorado and beyond.

John Waters
Editor

