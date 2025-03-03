Local food banks in limbo over potential fed cuts

By Kimberly Black

Federal funding cuts are raising concerns for local and San Luis Valley food banks.

San Luis Valley food bank networks, that include La Puente and Care and Share, rely on state and federal grants, along with donations from local businesses and individuals, to provide food to the community.

“If the federal government broadly halts these programs, it will affect our partner agencies, responsible for supplying about 40% of the food,” said Karol Penner, manager of Crestone Food Bank.

Wilson Hamilton, Development Director for La Puente Home, stated “We have not seen an immediate impact from recent Federal budget cuts, other than a lot of confusion from our state funders.”

Federal funding for food bank programs is allocated to states, which then distribute it to local governments and nonprofits to achieve program goals. There is concern about which programs will be affected, and delays in funding amid ongoing litigation over the legality of the executive orders cutting funds.

“It doesn’t appear that these changes will benefit our food bank and support infrastructure,” said Hamilton. “Right now, the primary sentiment is confusion rather than panic.”

Hamilton said La Puente is preparing by making conservative budget projections and exploring increased reliance on private funding, food drives, foundation grants and food-rescue programs. “We’re not in a state of absolute dejection or panic,” he stated.

Nonetheless, the demand for food banks in the San Luis Valley is growing due to rising inflation, prices and housing costs, while wages and employment lag behind.

“In 2024 we got up to about 12,500 people; a 48% increase from 2022. The growing need makes me nervous,” Hamilton explained. The surge is partly due to the end of SNAP benefits in 2022, which destabilized household budgets and increased reliance on assistance.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income households purchase food. Families and individuals can receive a monthly benefit to buy healthy food. They can double their benefits value by shopping at participating vendors that support the Double Up Food Bucks program.

An important program likely to be affected is the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) Program. This program enables La Puente to purchase food from local producers to keep dollars in the valley. Funded by a state grant derived from federal funds, it was held up at the state level before the federal cuts and La Puente anticipates further delays as a result of the current federal reviews. “That prime source of locally sourced food is currently delayed, and we do not expect it anytime soon,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton noted that the immediate impact is a lack of budget certainty for next year. To prepare, they are projecting scenarios that rely entirely on private funding, questioning how to keep shelves stocked amid contracting delays.

With food bank networks experiencing decreased funding with growing demand, recent federal funding cuts will undoubtedly continue to hurt them.

Due to the end of COVID funding combined with potential federal grant and program cuts, financial challenges could further strain resources.

“During and immediately after COVID, the federal government provided nutritional funding programs that supplied us with free items in abundance. Now I must spend about $300 per month to purchase the items that were previously free,” said Penner.

Sherice Shiner, the Healthy Food Access Coordinator at La Puente said, “The FBNSLV can no longer provide supplies at previous levels- including eggs, meat and produce. We continue to rely on community partnerships, and are forging new connections to strengthen our network.”

In the meantime, the best support the community can offer is donating money, volunteering, or providing unopened food donations.

Penner believes that with ongoing community support they can continue serving the community, “Crestone is extremely generous and resourceful. I am confident that with community support and careful stewardship of our resources, we will continue serving Saguache County.”

To donate to the Crestone Food Bank, bring checks or cash in-person, or mail them to P.O. Box 846, Crestone, CO 81131. The group also accepts in-person deliveries of unopened, undamaged food. For pickup, message them on Facebook.

To donate to La Puente Food Network of the SLV, visit: www.lapuentehome.org/donate.