LWV stop work order lifted, town residents’ complaints persist

In a tense but ultimately conciliatory meeting, the Crestone Board of Trustees voted to lift the stop work order on Crestone Peak Community Housing’s (CPCH) Living Wisdom Village (LWV) project six weeks after it was issued.

The town issued a stop work order in early September 2024 amid concerns that LWV’s 5-foot setbacks did not meet the town’s zoning regulations. The CPCH board insisted that despite the town’s 20-foot setback zoning regulation, the LWV Planned Unit Development was granted an exception, which the town approved.

“We don’t feel like we’re at any fault,” said Kirsten Schreiber, CPCH’s board chair. “I understand that the town’s setbacks are different, but this was missed by the town,” she continued. After some investigation alongside its attorney, mayor Benjamin Byer confirmed that the town did approve plans in 2021 that included a 5-foot setback for LWV’s community center, but maintained that CPCH made an error on their building permit application, which specified that the project would have 25-foot setbacks. CPCH Executive Director Akia Tanara claimed that she and CPCH were never aware of the 5-foot setbacks, which is why an error was made on the building permit application.

Trustee Adam Kinney explained that had the town not approved the 5-foot setbacks in 202, the board would have had a defensible argument in court to insist the foundation be moved. “Because we approved the plans, we’re letting it go,” said Kinney. Byer added that if the board really wanted to fight against the inaccurate building application, it could, but that the board’s decision is to let construction proceed, and to lift the stop work order effective October 14.

In response to concerns from neighboring property owners, the CPCH board donated private funds to help Daya Sheide construct a fence, and reached out to Dana Ogelsby.

To mitigate further complications, the board imposed new restrictions, including prohibiting parking along Lime Avenue and barring any project backfill from encroaching on the narrow road, highlighting concerns over emergency vehicle access and drainage.

The stop work order’s removal allows CPCH to continue to develop its senior housing and community facilities, though questions about long-term neighborhood impact persist. In a December 5 letter to the board, resident Sheide stated that he regrets owning property in the town of Crestone, and that the construction disturbance is unbearable. The board responded by explaining that while it may not have control over construction noise, it would reiterate its parking restrictions to CPCH to ensure safe vehicle access.