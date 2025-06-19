Massage Therapy

Restore body, mind and spirit with a rejuvenating spa treatment! Experienced licensed massage therapist and spa technician offering salt and sugar scrubs, natural bentonite clay wraps, lymphatic dry brushing, hand, foot and scalp treatments. Therapeutic Swedish and Deep Tissue massage can stand alone or be combined with any spa treatment. Now at the Professional Center! Please call or text Lori Wade at 719-221-2073 for availability and rates.
