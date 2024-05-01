Dear Editor;

Tom McCracken is serving our community and County with clear vision. He is a work horse who has brought more services, beneficial policy and infrastructure to Crestone-Baca, Saguache County, and the San Luis Valley, than any other county representative, in our 35 years of living here. May his accomplishments speak on his behalf to be re-elected. Just to name a few:

WATER

Spearheaded six-county intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to protect communities like ours from trans-basin water diversion threats. Acquire a “Jetter” truck for Center and supported Baca Water and Sanitation District water loss testing in delivery system. Use sale tax funds to develop infrastructure for

Single stream recycling at Saguache landfill. Crestone Fire Station addition and remodel.

Community services

Brought Southern Colorado Seniors to provide Meals in Crestone. Chaffee Shuttle Service now in Crestone.

Outdoor recreation & wildlife protection

Develop Crestone-Baca Kiosk Hub, Safe Routes to School (SRTS) trail and new Baca Nature and Heritage trail to the Refuge. Gunnison Public Lands Initiative/Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act/Sage Grouse habitat, 45,000 acres in Sawtooth mountains. Appointed to Colorado County Inc., state Public Lands Steering Committee.

Affordable Housing

Advocated for Solar panels to be installed on Blue Waters Haciendas in Saguache.

Saguache County public services & Emergency Management

Baca roads maintenance, shoulder reconstruction and asphalt crack filling. New paving, evacuation route widened, and stop signs installed.

Emergency Management- Equipment/Ambulance upgrades, Training scholarships.

San Luis Valley Organizational development

Rebuilt the SLV Tourism Association, and it is thriving. SLV Commissioners-restructure the SLV Development Resources Group & SLV Council of Governments.

Healthy food, alternative crop trials

Brought millet and legume for trials to CSU Cooperative Extension as alternative to water consumptive crops. Spearheaded “know your local producer day” (3/20/21), well over 100 producers participated. Serves on state Noxious Weed Advisory Board, county received $40,000 grant. What’s next?

Working with Emergency Management and the POA to install a fire well in the Grants.

32 affordable rental housing units at Range View in Saguache.

passive solar design for affordable single family housing unit (9 sites) that county owns in Casita Park.

New jail and courthouse facility

White Eagle Village clean up and redevelopment.

Development of weed management and Weed Advisory Board.

Revegetation of lands and groundwater monitoring project.

We are grateful Tom has decided to continue working on our behalf. He has our support.

Sincerely, Chris Canaly and Mark Jacobi