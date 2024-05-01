Dear Editor;
Tom McCracken is serving our community and County with clear vision. He is a work horse who has brought more services, beneficial policy and infrastructure to Crestone-Baca, Saguache County, and the San Luis Valley, than any other county representative, in our 35 years of living here. May his accomplishments speak on his behalf to be re-elected. Just to name a few:
WATER
- Spearheaded six-county intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to protect communities like ours from trans-basin water diversion threats.
- Acquire a “Jetter” truck for Center and supported Baca Water and Sanitation District water loss testing in delivery system.
- Use sale tax funds to develop infrastructure for
- Single stream recycling at Saguache landfill.
- Crestone Fire Station addition and remodel.
Community services
- Brought Southern Colorado Seniors to provide Meals in Crestone.
- Chaffee Shuttle Service now in Crestone.
Outdoor recreation & wildlife protection
- Develop Crestone-Baca Kiosk Hub, Safe Routes to School (SRTS) trail and new Baca Nature and Heritage trail to the Refuge.
- Gunnison Public Lands Initiative/Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act/Sage Grouse habitat, 45,000 acres in Sawtooth mountains.
- Appointed to Colorado County Inc., state Public Lands Steering Committee.
Affordable Housing
Advocated for Solar panels to be installed on Blue Waters Haciendas in Saguache.
Saguache County public services & Emergency Management
Baca roads maintenance, shoulder reconstruction and asphalt crack filling. New paving, evacuation route widened, and stop signs installed.
Emergency Management- Equipment/Ambulance upgrades, Training scholarships.
San Luis Valley Organizational development
- Rebuilt the SLV Tourism Association, and it is thriving.
- SLV Commissioners-restructure the SLV Development Resources Group & SLV Council of Governments.
Healthy food, alternative crop trials
- Brought millet and legume for trials to CSU Cooperative Extension as alternative to water consumptive crops.
- Spearheaded “know your local producer day” (3/20/21), well over 100 producers participated.
- Serves on state Noxious Weed Advisory Board, county received $40,000 grant.
- What’s next?
- Working with Emergency Management and the POA to install a fire well in the Grants.
- 32 affordable rental housing units at Range View in Saguache.
- passive solar design for affordable single family housing unit (9 sites) that county owns in Casita Park.
- New jail and courthouse facility
- White Eagle Village clean up and redevelopment.
- Development of weed management and Weed Advisory Board.
- Revegetation of lands and groundwater monitoring project.
We are grateful Tom has decided to continue working on our behalf. He has our support.
Sincerely, Chris Canaly and Mark Jacobi