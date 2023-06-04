Medical marijuana has a long history dating to 1850s

By: Roslyn Dauber

As a two-time cancer survivor, I became intimate with the medical world—with mainstream practices in hospitals, and clinical trials and with holistic, alternative and spiritual healing methods. They all have their place.

Patients, however, must become their own advocates in a complex maze of a medical system. I could see in chemo infusion wards that people were suffering more than necessary because they did not have tasty edibles to relieve extreme chemo nausea.

I began talking to other patients about cannabis, then making cookies for them. This is when I knew I needed to make a documentary on medical cannabis.

I studied medical cannabis at the University of Maryland Pharmacy School and earned a master’s degree in Medical Cannabis Science & Therapeutics in 2022. And yes, there is that much to know. I have been interviewing gifted cannabis researchers and patients for years.

Some 35,000 peer-reviewed research studies have been published in the past 10 years that show marijuana’s medical efficacy to relieve symptoms and side effects of a variety of medical problems.

Medical cannabis is legal now in a majority of states, but on the federal level it remains a Schedule 1 (most dangerous) illegal drug. Medical professionals are not schooled in the value and uses of cannabis. Most friendly neighborhood budtenders are focused on recreational use and know little about the medical side.

People use cannabis for their ailments, ask doctors about it, and find it readily obtainable. Your friends share their successes using cannabis but are baffled that the same cannabis does nothing for you. So, what do we need to know to be informed? Let’s take a look.

A little cannabis history

People who use recreational marijuana use it to feel better. Cannabis, called marijuana for a long time in the United States, has been used medicinally around the world for thousands of years. Records show early Chinese emperors (from 2900 to 2700 BC) used cannabis. Pharmacists in Egypt, Greece and India documented its use (from 1500 to 200BC).

By the 1850s, cannabis was a popular medicine in the US. You could find it over the counter in drugstores across the country. The word cannabis even appeared in the U.S. Pharmacopeia, a trusted reference book for pharmacists. Before prohibition, cannabis was put in formulas for menstrual cramps, headaches and anxiety.

Prohibition began when cannabis was classified as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse as a Schedule 1 drug (Narcotics Control Act 1956, Boggs Act 1952). Suffice it to say this was a propaganda campaign with no basis in scientific research. Millions of people realized this and continued to consume cannabis despite its legal status.

Today, people over 55 comprise the largest group of new users. Recreational and medical sales were close to $33 billion in 2022, led substantially by the CBD market. An additional $55 billion in sales was estimated in the gray and black markets.

Benefits of cannabinoids

CBD and THC are only two of hundreds of plant cannabinoids that mesh with neuroreceptors. They are currently the most popular cannabinoids available commercially. Only THC produces the “marijuana high.”

Each cannabinoid has a chemical composition that is slightly different. CBN, available commercially, is good for sleep. CBG, CBGA, THCA and more are being studied for other possible applications.

Learning how to use cannabis products for your medical benefit is a process.

Make sure none of your prescription drugs have negative drug–drug interactions.

Keep a record of when, how much you take and the results. [You can use a notebook or apps created to log daily use – Releaf, Tetragram , Potbot or Strainpot]

Get familiar with strains and means of consuming. Smoking has the fastest result but shortest duration.

Seek out expertise for support and guidance. There are doctors and nurses who specialize in medical use of cannabis and medical cannabis advisors.

Don’t compare your results with others. Response to cannabis is highly individual.

If you develop a tolerance and find yourself increasing doses, stop all use for five days to reset your system.

Cannabis can reduce symptoms of an illness but in most cases is not a cure.

Budtenders usually are not trained in medical use. Your first visit to a dispensary might be uncomfortable. Go with an experienced friend who understands your needs.

For the past 20 years plants have been bred for recreational use with very high THC levels. This is the opposite of the philosophy around medical use. For medical use, go slow and start with the smallest amount possible per dose. (This translates to one puff if smoking or .5 mg or less if edible.)

Potential problems in using cannabis

Interaction with other drugs must be evaluated. Talk to your doctor about using THC if you are taking: Tricyclic antidepressants, MAO inhibitors, anti-epilepsy drugs, benzodiazepines, statins, proton pump inhibitors, beta blockers and anticoagulants.

Be aware that THC causes significant additive sedation when combined with alcohol, barbiturates and other CNS depressants.

Cannabis Use Disorder (described in DSM 5. CUD affects 10 % of the 193 million users. Symptoms are: 1. Overuse – multiple times a day. 2. Craves cannabis constantly and can’t control use. 3. Develops a tolerance and has withdrawal problems when attempted. DISCONTINUE USE! SAMHSA helpline 800-662-5357. Teenage daily users are the most vulnerable to CUD.

Hyperemesis – Heavy users can experience frequent nausea and severe vomiting,

dehydration and abdominal pain. It comes with years of heavy use and

leads to compulsive showering or bathing to relieve symptoms. The cure is to quit.

Acute Cannabis Intoxication – is most common among children who accidentally take cannabis found at home. Be sure to store cannabis and attractive edibles out of reach of children. The younger and smaller the child, the more the accidental dose can affect respiration, heart rate and orientation. If you suspect a child has taken marijuana, take them to the emergency room immediately. Cannabis is toxic to dogs. Take them to a vet hospital immediately if dosed.

Additional resources are available to learn more about the pros and cons of medical cannabis. Consult experts. Trust your body and judgment. Only take what is needed to feel benefit.

Cannabis is a safer medicine with fewer side effects than many prescribed pharmaceuticals. Millions of Americans have turned to cannabis because they get safe support for pain management, sleep, anxiety, seizure reduction, appetite, nausea and more. Feel free to contact me, Roslyn Dauber, with questions: medcannabisnavigator.com.