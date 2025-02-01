Moffat Mayor Resigns, Town Seeks Replacement

By Kimberly Black

During a regular Board of Trustees meeting in mid-January, Don Studinski resigned as Mayor of Moffat and was re-sworn in as a Town Trustee shortly after.

Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Jung is currently performing mayoral duties until the board appoints a new mayor. However, no board members have stepped forward or been appointed in the three regular town meetings since Studinski’s resignation. The town will post an official call for candidates, encouraging resident citizens to apply. Applications will remain open until elections in April 2026.

The board is also considering a Mayor Compensation Ordinance, as the position is currently unpaid.

Jung was assigned as Mayor Pro Tem in mid-December after Patricia Kelbert resigned, citing an extended absence from the area, as stated in town resolution 2024-30.

With Studinski’s return to the board, all trustee positions are now filled.

In January, the board voted to send Studinski and Jung to the Annual Colorado Municipal League 2025 Mayors Summit in Denver, which offers leadership, governance, and planning workshops.

Moffat is also in discussions regarding several key issues, including:

– Hiring a municipal judge

– Establishing an Intergovernmental Agreement with Saguache County for sheriff engagement

– Hiring a CPA to handle the town’s taxes

Regular Saguache County Sheriff patrols have been reported within the town.

To improve organization and compliance, Moffat has established a Codification Committee to consolidate existing laws and regulations into a unified framework. The committee, appointed in mid-January under Resolution 2025-02, includes Trustees Jason Catts, Stephanie Pietras, and one yet-to-be-named trustee.

Despite the significance of these recent events, the board of elected officials has been unable to be reached for comment. Town Clerk Matt Litrenta replied “no comment” to questions.

In environmental news, recent municipal water testing for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” returned negative results.

Near the end of the last meeting in January, Trustee Melinda Myers proposed that the town explore obtaining a state gaming license to host bingo nights, in an attempt to generate additional revenue for Moffat.