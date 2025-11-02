Mountain Valley Transit: On-demand rides start in Nov.

By Matt Lit

Transportation in the San Luis Valley will see a major change coming in November.

Mountain Valley Transit (MVT) announced it will be switching from a “route-based” system to an “on demand” system on Nov. 3. And there will be no change to the cost. All rides are free.

The Salida-based transit company (formerly The Chaffee Shuttle) has been operating for almost 30 years starting in the Chaffee County and Salida areas. The company—a rural transit non-profit—began operating routes in the San Luis Valley about seven years ago with a Saguache to Alamosa route. It began adding additional routes including Moffat, Crestone and outlying areas as far as Creede.

The new system—starting Nov. 3—introduces on-demand and will completely replace the route-based system.

The problem with the route-based schedule is that MVT can’t go beyond ¾ miles outside the defined route, explained Operations Manager Eric Kaiser. With on-demand that all changes and allows a much broader coverage, more suited to a valley the size of the San Luis Valley. He said the company is researching expanding even further to cover the far southeast corner of the valley including the San Luis area.

If you “live in Antonito all the way up to Center over to Creede up to KV Estates, Villa Grove, over to Crestone, Moffat, Hooper—as long as you’re in that geographical area we can go and pick you up and provide service door-to-door,” he said. “There’s no walking in the cold to a stop.”

This is also a benefit to the valley’s elderly population who may have difficulty or be unable to walk to a predetermined transit stop.

The benefits to everyone are a more efficient system providing direct transportation, eliminating stops and mileage, cost of fuel, driver pay, less exposure on the roads, explained Kaiser.

The on-demand routes still apply to certain days of the week. Those details can be found on the MVT website, https://mountainvalleytransit.com. Interested riders must call one business day in advance by 4 p.m. to get on the schedule.

MVT also provides certified non-emergency medical transportation that may be covered by Medicaid. Contact MVT for more information about this service.

For more information or to schedule service call 719-530-8980, visit https://mountainvalleytransit.com or email letsride@mountainvalleytransit.com.