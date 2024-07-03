MS/HS Science Teacher

The Crestone Charter School is attracting skilled educators for a MS/HS Science Teacher position. Qualified applicants will have a breadth of knowledge in biology, physics, chemistry, and earth science as well as instructional practices for individualized, project-based, experiential learning; teacher’s license is preferred but educational experience is required. Salaried with benefits ranging from $40-60K, Full Time for the 2024/25 SY. Call 719-256-4907 or visit www.crestone-charter-school.org/employment