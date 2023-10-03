National Wildlife Refuge Elk Hunting Permits (Higel State Wildlife Area)

The drawing for the regular season is complete and the hunter lists have been created. If you did not apply for drawing, there is still a chance that you could hunt on a refuge. Please call the Monte Vista office at 719-587-6900 to be added to the refuge list.

Higel SWA and Subunits Permits

Thank you for your interest in applying for access permits to Higel SWA (Higel SWA, Higel Lease Area, Hale North and Hale South Public Access Areas).

Access permits are required as described below. To apply for a permit click here.

The following are the regulations that apply on Higel SWA and its subunits.

103. Higel State Wildlife Area – Alamosa County