National Wildlife Refuge Elk Hunting Permits (Higel State Wildlife Area)

The drawing for the regular season is complete and the hunter lists have been created. If you did not apply for drawing, there is still a chance that you could hunt on a refuge. Please call the Monte Vista office at 719-587-6900 to be added to the refuge list.
Higel SWA and Subunits Permits
Thank you for your interest in applying for access permits to Higel SWA (Higel SWA, Higel Lease Area, Hale North and Hale South Public Access Areas).
Access permits are required as described below. To apply for a permit click here.
The following are the regulations that apply on Higel SWA and its subunits.
103. Higel State Wildlife Area – Alamosa County
- Public access is prohibited from September 1 through February 14, except on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesday, and state and federal holidays.
- From September 1 through February 14, a valid access permit must be obtained. A maximum of 25 permits will be issued per day and are available at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis. From September 1 through September 30 and November 11 through February 14, permits may be obtained either through the reservation system by a google form obtained through emailing montevista.wildlife@state.co.us, or in person at the Monte Vista Service Center. From October 1 through November 10, all permits must be obtained through the reservation system.
- Reservations for weekends may be made up to 14 days in advance, but not less than two days before the Saturday of the weekend requested. Reservations for Wednesdays may be made up to 14 days in advance but not less than two days before the date requested.
- Public access is prohibited from February 15 through July 15 annually to protect nesting water birds.
- The Area Wildlife Manager may authorize special use of the area during closures to accommodate educational or scientific uses if it will not be detrimental to nesting or migrating water birds.