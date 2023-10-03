Nevares receives regional award

By Mountainside Realty

At the Realtors of Central Colorado annual installation meeting, Nick Nevares received the prestigious designation of “Realtor of the Year” for the MLS’s Southern Region.

This award was voted on by his peers in the region and is given annually to a Realtor who has gone above and beyond the requirements of a real estate agent in service to the community.

Following is the description that won him the award: Nick strives to put the good of the community first in his business and philanthropy. His newly formed company, Mountainside Realty, has led the way in giving back to the community and continues to set the bar ever higher. Three times a year he prepares and serves a free meal for the community, inspired by culinary genres not found in Crestone, for an average of 200 attendants. He additionally hosts the annual Crestone Thanksgiving potluck, feeding over 600 people (and even did it during COVID years, making those 600 meals to go). He left an extensive event production background to come to Crestone over six years ago, and ever since has helped rejuvenate the live event scene in the town.

Upon coming to Crestone, he joined the Crestone Energy Fair (www.crestoneenergyfair.org), the longest-running sustainability fair in the country, which focuses on natural and sustainable building education. Nick has worked to redesign the entire event for future growth potential and organizational longevity and continues to produce this event pro-bono while also taking over fundraising responsibilities to ensure that the rest of the volunteers in the organization get paid equitably for their contributions. Additionally, he produces the Crestone 4th of July event, which has also grown under his leadership to bring thousands into the town for the holiday.

Nick began serving on the board of the Crestone Music Festival for the first year of its reinstatement and plans on helping bring the annual event back to life. He recently was successful in raising funds through regional business sponsorship to build a permanent stage in the central park of Crestone, which has completed its first phase of construction through the help of local laborers and volunteers. Nick also started a scholarship through Mountainside Realty for outgoing high school seniors called the “Pay it Forward” scholarship. It is designed to offer philanthropic mentorship and reward students who give back over 200 hours of community service.

To conclude this extensive list of achievements, Nick has worked alongside his associate Shirley Motz to grow the brokerage exponentially since starting in 2022. In less than two years, Mountainside Realty has become one of the most proficient brokerages in the San Luis Valley, boasting $7 million-plus in sales since opening and with over 40 current listings.