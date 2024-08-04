NHN Thanks

Dear community,

On behalf of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Crestone, a big thanks goes out to the entire community, volunteers and the Baca Grande Property Owners Association for a successful yard sale this year that benefits those in crisis in the Crestone, Baca Grande and Moffat areas. Neighbors Helping Neighbors raises money through grants, donations and fundraising in order to put thousands of dollars back into the community throughout the year. This year the sale was held at the Baca Grande Property Owners Association Hall and parking lot through the invitation of director Jay Walther. We are so grateful to the many volunteers who helped organizers Mary Lowers and Ashley Smith sort, load trailers, organize multiple items and take down the sale from Friday through Sunday night. We hope to work more with the community throughout the year to continue to provide aid to our neighbors.

Eden Elderberry