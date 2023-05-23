NOTICE OF 2023 Commissioner Redistricting

A public hearing will be held on June 6, 2023, for redistricting commissioner

district boundaries, pursuant to CRS 30-10-306(1): “In no event shall there be

more than five percent deviation between the most populous and the least

populous district in each county, at the time such district boundaries are

adopted.”

The hearing will be held at the Road and Bridge Department located at 305 3 rd St

Saguache, CO at 5:00 pm. A draft copy of a map with the boundary changes will

be available for viewing, followed by a 30-day public comment period.

Proposed redistricting map may be viewed at the Saguache County Clerk and

Recorders office at 501 4th Street, Saguache, CO.

For more information contact Wendi Maez, Saguache County Administrator at

719-655-2231 or email at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.