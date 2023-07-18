47.6 F
Saguache
Thursday, July 20

NEW! Recorded for KZRA. Janet Woodman reading "The ecological role of the mosquito - They do more than just suck" by Zaylah-Pearson Good.

NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY

It is with sadness that we announce that Trustee Daya Scheide has resigned from the Town Board effective August 1st, 2023. In accordance with CRS 1-12-207, the board must appoint a replacement by September 29, 2023. This individual will serve as a trustee until the next regular election in April 2023. To be considered as a candidate you must be eighteen years or older, a registered voter in the Town of Crestone, and have maintained residency for at least one year. If you are interested in serving the community on the Town Board please submit a letter of intent explaining why you feel you would be a good fit. Letters of intent can be submitted in person at Crestone Town Hall or by emailing crestonetownoffice@gmail.com. For more information contact Interim Town Administrator Scott Ehresman at 719-256-4313.

