NOTICE OF BOARD VACANCY

It is with sadness that we announce that Trustee Daya Scheide has resigned from the Town Board effective August 1st, 2023. In accordance with CRS 1-12-207, the board must appoint a replacement by September 29, 2023. This individual will serve as a trustee until the next regular election in April 2023. To be considered as a candidate you must be eighteen years or older, a registered voter in the Town of Crestone, and have maintained residency for at least one year. If you are interested in serving the community on the Town Board please submit a letter of intent explaining why you feel you would be a good fit. Letters of intent can be submitted in person at Crestone Town Hall or by emailing crestonetownoffice@gmail.com. For more information contact Interim Town Administrator Scott Ehresman at 719-256-4313.