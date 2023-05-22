42.2 F
Saguache
Saturday, June 3

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

ClassifiedsNOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
by [publishpress_authors_data]

The Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service.  The proposed project includes complete replacement of the district’s existing WWTF with a new sequencing batch reactor (SBR) WWTF, UV disinfection, effluent flume with flow recording, and a new treatment building to house equipment and laboratory/office space. Additionally, backup generators will be purchased with the project to maintain consistent power supply to lift stations located within the district’s collection system. 

Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the
Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District at PO Box 520, Crestone, CO 81131.

Check out other tags:

AirBnbAs the Worm TurnsBaca GrandeBaca Grande POABears

Classifieds

Contact Us

180 W. Galena Ave
PO Box 101
Crestone, CO 81131
editor@crestoneeagle.com
(719) 256-4956

The Eagle

Follow us

© The Crestone Eagle