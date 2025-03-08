NOTICE OF MAIL BALLOT ELECTION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN and particularly to the electors of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District of Saguache County, State of Colorado:

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a regular election of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District shall be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The election is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Mail ballots are required to be mailed to eligible electors between 22 and 15 days prior to the election date.

At said election, the electors of the District shall vote for three Directors to serve a four-year term on the Board of Directors of the District:

The names of persons nominated as Director for a Four-year Term are: Vivia Lawson, Daniel Gray, Rick Hart, Michael Allen Plotnick.

The address of the location for application and the return of mail ballots and the hours during which the office will be open is 57 Baca Grant Way S., Crestone, CO 81131; the office is open Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., beginning at least 22 days prior to Election Day and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day (May 6, 2025).

Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District

Judy Egbert, Designated Election Official

719/580-9357

***

Published in the Crestone Eagle on: April 01,2025

Posted on: bacawater.com