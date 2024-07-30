Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given of public hearing before the Board of Trustees of Crestone, Colorado at 1:30 p.m. on the 9 day of September 2024, located in the chambers of the Board of Trustees, Town Hall, 108 W. Galena Avenue, Crestone, Colorado 81131, for the purpose of considering Ordinance of Adoption of the Guidelines and Regulations for Water Projects for Export Outside the San Luis Valley as Designated as Matters of State Interest of the Town of Crestone Materials relating to the guidelines and regulations may be examined at the office of the Town Clerk, Town of Crestone, 108 W. Galena Avenue, Crestone, Colorado. This Notice given and published by the order of the Town Board of Trustees, Crestone Colorado. Dated this 20 day of July 2024. Town of Crestone, Colorado Arielle Blackwell, Town Clerk