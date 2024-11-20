NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, OF THE BACA GRANDE WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT TO FILL VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT 

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a vacancy exists for the Office of Director of the Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District (the “District”). An eligible elector of the District will be appointed by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) to serve until the next regular special district election in May 2025. An eligible elector of the District is registered to vote in Colorado and:

1.A resident of the District; or

2.The owner (or spouse/civil union partner of owner) of taxable real or personal propertysituated within the boundaries of the District; or

3.A person who is obligated to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable propertywithin the District.

The Board is accepting Letters of Interest from eligible electors of the District wanting to be considered for the appointment by the Board to the Office of Director. The Letter of Interest must include the following information:

1.Name of eligible elector as it appears in her/his voter registration record;

2.Address of residence, or address of qualifying property if not a resident of the District

and spouse’s name, if property is in spouse’s name;

3.Phone number;

4.Email address;

5.Reason(s) for interest in serving as a Director; and

6.Details of experience, training, education, and/or background that would bring value tothe Board.

Letters of interest and/or resumes should be personally delivered or mailed so that they are received at the District office no later than 9:00 AM, December 10th, 2024 to be considered for this vacancy. We ask potential candidates to attend at least one Board meeting and more if possible before deciding whether to submit an application.The Letter of Interest may be mailed, emailed, or delivered to: Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District PO Box 520 – 57 Baca Grant Way S Crestone, Colorado 81331 info@bacawater.com Baca Grande Water and Sanitation District by Diego Martinez, District Manager