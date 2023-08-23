NSCLD Part-time Administrative Co-Director

The Northern Saguache County Library district is seeking a skilled, creative, and collaboratively-motivated individual to serve as an Administrative Co-Director to work in tandem with the District Operations Co-Director. The two positions work closely together to fulfill the district’s mission and maintain a welcoming supportive environment.

The NSCLD is located in the beautiful northern part of the San Luis Valley and encompasses two library branches; one in the town of Saguache and the other in the Baca Grande subdivision near Crestone, Colorado. The NSCLD seeks innovative ways to:

Respond and reach out to serve the current and evolving information needs of our diverse community.

Create a sense of community by providing a welcoming, inviting, secure environment for our public and staff.

Provide excellent customer service that is both timely and confidential.

Develop a well-trained, knowledgeable, courteous and professional staff.

Communicate with our public and staff to ensure vital, relevant and effective library services.

Manage our resources effectively and be accountable to our funding sources.

We celebrate our accomplishments, learn from our mistakes and take pride in serving our community.

This is a part time position of 20 hours per week and requires budget and financial experience, grant writing, supervisory experience, technology proficiency, excellent communication and people skills, and the ability to travel between the two library branches. Pay is a range of $25-$30 an hour depending on experience with additional benefits to support work life balance.

Individuals seeking this position can find the full job description on the library website https://nscld.colibraries.org/

Applicants are to provide a non-traditional, creative letter of interest expressing your desire to become a part of the library community and describe unique qualities and skills that will enhance the library district, an updated resume, and 3 professional references with contact information. Applications must be submitted through the NSCLD website and are due by 5 pm Friday, September 22. This position will remain open until filled.

The Northern Saguache County Library District is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws. All qualified candidates are invited to apply, regardless of background or identity. We strive to create an accessible workplace. If you require any accommodations during the application process, please let us know, and we’ll be happy to make arrangements to ensure your full participation.