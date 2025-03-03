Officials address ICE raid concerns in SLV

By Kimberly Black

Local law enforcement, school districts and local organizations report no increase in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the San Luis Valley, despite recent news of ICE raids in Denver and Aurora. Officials from Moffat and Alamosa School Districts, Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, and the SLV Immigration Resource Center (SLVIRC) in Alamosa confirm that there has been no uptick in ICE operations in the area. However, with heightened concerns during Trump’s term these institutions are reviewing and updating their protocols in accordance with state law.

By Colorado House Bill (CHB) 19-1124, local agencies cannot be forced to enforce federal immigration laws. In light of this legal framework, local officials are preparing for any potential interactions with ICE while reassuring the community.

Joe Torrez, Superintendent of Moffat Consolidated School District #2 stated, “We are working with our legal team and administration to develop procedural protocols for ICE. We haven’t had any ICE activity in the area, no communication and no calls.”

The district, which includes Moffat School and Crestone Charter School, is actively reviewing protocols to ensure that any future interactions are handled appropriately. “The school district interacts according to law with all law enforcement agencies,” Torrez said.

Amy Ortega, Alamosa School District Administrator, explained that Alamosa district has an established protocol distributed by the superintendent, developed by the Colorado Department of Education.

“Under Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we cannot share any student information. We do not collect data of whether a student is a resident, citizen or immigrant. Our local police have an interagency-agreements with ICE, so any potential action would be communicated to us in advance. To date, we have not had any visits,” Ortega said.

Sheriff Dan Warwick of Saguache County also confirmed that there is no increased activity. “I haven’t seen any emails, phone calls, or communications that local law enforcement and immigration are targeting undocumented individuals. There’s nothing like that going on,” he said.

The SLV Immigration Resource Center in Alamosa supports these accounts, reporting no planned ICE raids in the SLV. The center encourages legal residents to maintain proper documentation and continues to provide legal assistance and support to families. Its mission is to connect and empower immigrants by offering resources for legal documentation, economic assistance and community integration.

Moffat School District remains committed to providing high quality education to all students regardless of immigration status. “We’re going to teach who shows up and enrolls, just like everybody else in Colorado,” said Torrez.

The ICE Field Office in Alamosa could not be reached for comment. For inquiries, contact the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at 1921 State Street, Alamosa, (719)587-3522.

For more information on the SLV Immigration Resource Center in Alamosa, visit: https://slvirc.org