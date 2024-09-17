On The Shoulder Of: Mary Lowers

By Chantelle Pence

On The Shoulders of “That’s not

Crestone.” Mary Lowers said.

We were on the back porch of her

home, visiting over ice tea that she

served up with warm hospitality.

She spoke of some deer that got

plowed into in a hit and run, recently,

and how the Crestone-Baca area

is at a crossroads of change.

The community that was once

characterized by a small number

of working-class folks has grown

to a diverse mix of people seeking

refuge from cities, those who are

looking for utopia in the little town

at the end of the road, and those

who just want to be left alone. A

small town, like a family, must be

guided by common values to reach

its highest potential. Mary shared

her perspective of what is needed

from each of us, as members of the

“Crestonian” family.

In her nearly thirty years of

living in Crestone, Mary has been

a strand of sinew in the safety net

of community. She helped found

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

(NHN), a non-profit that provides

emergency assistance to those who

are impacted by events beyond

their control or capability. The

organization began when a group

of residents became aware of a

mother and her five children who

were living in a trailer in extremely

unsafe conditions. “The mother was

a worker.” Mary said, but circumstances

were such that she had no

support from a spouse or extended

family. A group of concerned

citizens said, “Hell no,” and rallied

together to assist the family. “All

five children graduated from school

and are doing well.” Mary reports.

The single act of practical love

helped bridge the gap between a

crisis situation and stability.

If Mary is anything, she is practical.

Though she holds high ideals

for the wellbeing of community,

and what could be, she is rooted in

the basic belief that everyone deserves

to be fed and warm, without

judgment. NHN provides a firewood

program aimed at helping those

in need. “For the most part people

don’t abuse it,” Mary said, “but

there are always a few.” We talked

about the balance between taking

and giving. Crestone was once

known for a culture of volunteerism,

and Mary believes the giving

culture is still alive, but needs more

support. Mary suggested that the

food bank is a great way to begin

volunteering in the community.

“It’s fun.” She said. “It doesn’t feel

like charity. It just feels like you’re

with your neighbors, being fed.”

Food is a way to come together

and build community. Mary would

like to see the potluck tradition be

revived. Prior to 2020, there was a

culture of gathering around slowly

cooked food. Casseroles and dishes

that took time to prepare, not just

cheese and crackers. Building community

takes time and intention.

We can’t expect to get the benefits

of living in a small community if

we don’t each roll up our sleeves

and find a way to participate. “It’s

the exception to be solitary,” Mary

said. “Most of the problems plaguing

society are due to a disconnect

from family and traditional support

systems.” She hopes the newcomers

will take time to really know the

place, so they can find their own

ways to contribute, and be a strand

of strength in the web of community.

At the time of our meeting, the

community was buzzing with upset

about a tragic incident that took

place between a community resident

and law enforcement. I asked

Mary her perspective and she emphasized

the need for a detox and

mental health facility. “This could

be a unifying issue.” She said. Folks

are tired of living in what some call

a “free range asylum,” where those

on the fringe sometimes go off the

deep end. But without proper support

there is only so much that can

be done at the community level.

Mary urged people to not be quick

to blame or demand easy solutions

to a complex situation.

A veteran of facing complex

social issues, Mary knows that

getting up in arms, without having

a strategy, is a waste of time and

is divisive. She spoke like an elder.

Calm. Rational. And not afraid

to laugh. I asked if she considers

herself to be an elder in the community.

“I would consider myself

to be experienced.” She said, “But

I’m a little too much of a smart ass

yet, to be a true elder.” Regardless,

she is a strong force in the community.

Those of us who are new here

would do well to learn from Mary,

and other elders-in-training who

have been here for decades. Our

experienced residents offer a roadmap

to the culture of place.

For more information about

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

please visit www.nhncrestone.com.