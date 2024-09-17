On The Shoulder Of: Mary Lowers

By Chantelle Pence
On The Shoulders of “That’s not
Crestone.” Mary Lowers said.
We were on the back porch of her
home, visiting over ice tea that she
served up with warm hospitality.
She spoke of some deer that got
plowed into in a hit and run, recently,
and how the Crestone-Baca area
is at a crossroads of change.
The community that was once
characterized by a small number
of working-class folks has grown
to a diverse mix of people seeking
refuge from cities, those who are
looking for utopia in the little town
at the end of the road, and those
who just want to be left alone. A
small town, like a family, must be
guided by common values to reach
its highest potential. Mary shared
her perspective of what is needed
from each of us, as members of the
“Crestonian” family.
In her nearly thirty years of
living in Crestone, Mary has been
a strand of sinew in the safety net
of community. She helped found
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
(NHN), a non-profit that provides
emergency assistance to those who
are impacted by events beyond
their control or capability. The
organization began when a group
of residents became aware of a
mother and her five children who
were living in a trailer in extremely
unsafe conditions. “The mother was
a worker.” Mary said, but circumstances
were such that she had no
support from a spouse or extended
family. A group of concerned
citizens said, “Hell no,” and rallied
together to assist the family. “All
five children graduated from school
and are doing well.” Mary reports.
The single act of practical love
helped bridge the gap between a
crisis situation and stability.
If Mary is anything, she is practical.
Though she holds high ideals
for the wellbeing of community,
and what could be, she is rooted in
the basic belief that everyone deserves
to be fed and warm, without
judgment. NHN provides a firewood
program aimed at helping those
in need. “For the most part people
don’t abuse it,” Mary said, “but
there are always a few.” We talked
about the balance between taking
and giving. Crestone was once
known for a culture of volunteerism,
and Mary believes the giving
culture is still alive, but needs more
support. Mary suggested that the
food bank is a great way to begin
volunteering in the community.
“It’s fun.” She said. “It doesn’t feel
like charity. It just feels like you’re
with your neighbors, being fed.”
Food is a way to come together
and build community. Mary would
like to see the potluck tradition be
revived. Prior to 2020, there was a
culture of gathering around slowly
cooked food. Casseroles and dishes
that took time to prepare, not just
cheese and crackers. Building community
takes time and intention.
We can’t expect to get the benefits
of living in a small community if
we don’t each roll up our sleeves
and find a way to participate. “It’s
the exception to be solitary,” Mary
said. “Most of the problems plaguing
society are due to a disconnect
from family and traditional support
systems.” She hopes the newcomers
will take time to really know the
place, so they can find their own
ways to contribute, and be a strand
of strength in the web of community.
At the time of our meeting, the
community was buzzing with upset
about a tragic incident that took
place between a community resident
and law enforcement. I asked
Mary her perspective and she emphasized
the need for a detox and
mental health facility. “This could
be a unifying issue.” She said. Folks
are tired of living in what some call
a “free range asylum,” where those
on the fringe sometimes go off the
deep end. But without proper support
there is only so much that can
be done at the community level.
Mary urged people to not be quick
to blame or demand easy solutions
to a complex situation.
A veteran of facing complex
social issues, Mary knows that
getting up in arms, without having
a strategy, is a waste of time and
is divisive. She spoke like an elder.
Calm. Rational. And not afraid
to laugh. I asked if she considers
herself to be an elder in the community.
“I would consider myself
to be experienced.” She said, “But
I’m a little too much of a smart ass
yet, to be a true elder.” Regardless,
she is a strong force in the community.
Those of us who are new here
would do well to learn from Mary,
and other elders-in-training who
have been here for decades. Our
experienced residents offer a roadmap
to the culture of place.
