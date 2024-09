Ordinance No. 003-2024

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF CRESTONE,

COLORADO ADOPTING RULES AND REGULATIONS AS GUIDELINES FOR

DESIGNATING SITE SELECTION AND CONSTRUCTION OF MAJOR NEW

DOMESTIC WATER SYSTEMS AND MAJOR EXTENSIONS OF EXISTING

DOMESTIC WATER SYSTEMS AND MUNICIPAL AND INDUSTRIAL WATER

PROJECTS AS ACTIVITIES OF STATE INTEREST

Done and Signed this 9 day of September 2024

Submitted by Clerk Arielle Blackwell

Published By Title Only As per CRS 31-16-105 and the Town of Crestone Ordinance

2002-004