Orient Land Trust is Hiring

Hiring Front Desk and Housekeeping at Orient Land Trust/Valley View Hot Springs.  We operate seven days a week and different shifts are available. Pay Range: $14.00 to $16.00 per hour starting wage based on qualifications and experience. FLSA Status: Nonexempt. Benefits may include: group health plan coverage after 60 days depending on the hours worked and Paid Time Off (PTO) benefits after 120 days of employment depending on the hours worked. If you are interested, contact Kelley at 719-256-4315 or email kelleymichelle@olt.org to request an application or for more information go to https://www.olt.org/olt/get-involved/staff-openings

