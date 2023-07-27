Orisons: Earthwork pays homage to Valley history and ecology 

By Anya Kaats



The future site of Marguerite Humeau’s Orisons, San Luis Valley, Colorado.

photo courtesy the artist and Black Cube

On July 29, 2023, Orisons, one of the largest earthworks created by an individual woman, will transform an unusable plot of farmland owned by Jones Farms Organics into a place of artistic reverence, honoring the San Luis Valley’s interwoven history, ecosystem, and imagined futures.

Orisons, meaning “prayers,” is the vision of multi-disciplinary artist Marguerite Humeau, who will pay tribute to the San Luis Valley through minimally invasive and environmentally conscious kinetic and interactive sculptures.

Some of the sculptures will include whistling and rhythmic plant-like structures inspired by native vegetation. These structures become activated by the wind. A large-scale, hammock-like sculpture, that visitors can lay upon, hovers above the ground, evoking the outstretched arms of sandhill cranes.

The opening celebration will commence at Frontier Drive-Inn (105 E County Road 11, North Center) from 4-9 p.m. on July 29, where visitors can catch free shuttles back and forth to the artwork. Food and drinks will be available, and the artist will be in attendance.

Orisons is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. RSVPs are highly encouraged as capacity is limited. For more information and to RSVP, visit Orisons.art.

Orisons will remain on view through June 2025. Because the earthwork sits on privately-owned land, visitors will be required to make a reservation prior to viewing.