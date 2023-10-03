Wednesday, October 4

The Crestone Eagle is a nonprofit monthly newspaper serving Crestone and the San Luis Valley

Photos from the 34th Annual Crestone Energy Fair

ColoradoCrestone

The 34th annual Crestone Energy Fair was a raging success with presentations, panels, building techniques, home tours, live music, Taiko drumming, vendors, food and so much more! Many thanks to Nick Nevares, Lisa Bodey and all the volunteers who helped make it all happen. Find out more at crestoneenergyfair.org. Photos and collage by Lori Nagel

