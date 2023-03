2013 White Chevy 2500 HD Extended Cab pick-up in good shape. Four wheel drive, V8, automatic, with a 6.5” box, trailer hitch and grill guard. Has 168,800 miles. Asking $14,000.

2003 Blue Chevy 2500 HD Extended Cab pick-up. Could serve as a good ranch truck. Four wheel drive, V8, automatic, 6.5’ box. Driven over 200,000 miles. Asking $2000. Call (307) 689 -5441 to set an appointment. Trucks are located west of Moffat.