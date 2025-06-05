Press Release: SAGUACHE COUNTY IMMIGRANT PROTECTION TEAM

San Luis Valley residents are supporting their immigrant friends and neighbors. The Saguache County Immigrant Protection Team and Crestone/Baca Grande Indivisible are hosting a town hall on immigration at Society Hall in Alamosa, Colorado, on June 8 from 2-4 p.m. It will include speakers and a question-and-answer session.

The meeting will serve numerous purposes. The primary goal is to convey a clear message to the immigrant community that their neighbors stand in solidarity with them. It will also provide factual information about immigrants to counteract the many myths in the media. Finally, it is to put pressure on elected officials to develop more humane approaches to immigration policy.

The speakers will be Stephanie Izaguirre, an immigration lawyer with Izaguirre Law Firm; Gus Basterrechea with SLV Agricultural Coalition; Anita Rodriguez with Las Promotoras De San Luis Valley; and Luis Murillo, assistant superintendent of Alamosa Public Schools. During the meeting, volunteers will be accepting donations by cash, check, or a pledge to donate online by credit or debit card for the San Luis Valley Immigrant Resource Center. The mission of the SLVIRC is to connect and empower immigrants with resources to achieve legal documentation, fulfill their economic needs, and integrate into the community.

A recording of the town hall will be available at www.youtube.com/@IndivisibleCrestone-BacaGrande. For live-stream and other information, email indivisible81131@gmail.com.