The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Commissioners meeting Room located at 501 – 4th Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2025, at 3PM
to consider the vacation of County Road 65AA as requested by Lawrence C. Gunn Jr. and Mary D. Gunn.
To view the proposed road vacation information packet, you may contact the Saguache County Administrator at 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO 81149 or PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov or to request a copy you may also call 719-655-2231.
Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 3pm, and may be sent to Saguache County Administrator at PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 or email wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.