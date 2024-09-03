The Saguache County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Road and Bridge meeting Room located at 305 – 3rd Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2024, at 6 PM
to consider proposed changes to the Saguache County Land Development Code.
To view the proposed changes, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov or by call 719-655-2321.
You may also view the changes on our website at http://www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov
Written comments will be accepted until Friday, September 27, 2024, at 3pm, and may be sent to Saguache County Land Use Department at PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email to: atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov.