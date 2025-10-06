Public Hearing Notice: Saguache County Board of Commissioners

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners invites the public, local fire districts, and town boards members within Saguache County to attend a Public Hearing on the Colorado Wildfire Urban Interface (WUI) Code.
📅 Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2025
🕔 Time: 5:00 p.m.
📍 Location: Road & Bridge Meeting Room, 305 3rd Street, Saguache, CO
This hearing will provide an opportunity for affected fire districts and municipalities—those required to write and enforce the State of Colorado WUI Code—to share their input. The Commissioners are seeking testimony on:
- Opinions regarding the WUI Code.
- The ability to enforce its requirements.
- The ability to write the required codes.
- Authority and feasibility of adopting related fees.
Your participation is important to help guide how the WUI Code will be applied within Saguache County.
🍕 Pizza will be provided.
For more information, please contact the Saguache County Administration Office at (719) 655-2231.
By Order of the
Saguache County Board of Commissioners