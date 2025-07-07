Public Notice Rio Grande Water Conservation District Appointment

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners is again accepting letters of interest for appointment to the Rio Grande Water Conservation District Board from an individual who would like to serve as the Saguache County representative to the Rio Grande Water Conservation District Board who resides NORTH of Saguache County Road L. This is a three-year term to complete a term that will end in April 2026.

Letters of Interest may be addressed to the Board of County Commissioners and submitted to the Saguache County Administration office – 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO 81149 or mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache CO 81149, letters may also be emailed to wmacz@saguachecounty-co.gov.

The deadline for letters of interest is Friday, August 1, 2025, at 3PM, for an interview with the Commissioners on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The Board of County Commissioners will make an appointment to this board during their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.