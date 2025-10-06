Public Notice: Saguache County Board of Commissioners

The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at the

Saguache County Road and Bridge meeting Room located at 305 – 3 rd Street, Saguache,

Colorado, on the following date:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025, at 11 AM

to consider proposed changes to the Saguache County Land Development Code.

ARTICLE 2, ARTICLE 4, ARTICLE 6, ARTICLE 8, ARTICLE 10, ARTICLE 13,

DEFINITIONS

To view the proposed changes, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use

Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov or

by calling 719-655-2321 or you may also view the changes on our website at

www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov .



Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 3pm, and may

be sent to Saguache County Land Use Department at PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149

or email to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov .