Rapid response needed for SLVREC Moffat/Crestone solar farm funding

If you live in Crestone, the Baca, or any rural areas east and north of Moffat, if you are on the grid, you get your electricity from SLVREC. This is a very important request. This phase of the project is about securing funding through the State for the1 megawatt Crestone/Moffat solar farm, tentatively breaking ground next year. Maybe this is big news to you. and our apologies that you did not know of it earlier. The attached files include a project overview and a discussion template which may be used for composing a letter (copy and paste if necessary) to the State.

Again, my apologies for the short notice, but with these government grants this happens( a lot). What we need are brief letters of support from organizations like Town of Crestone, Baca Grande Property Owners Assn, Crestone Energy Fair, ScSeed, Saguache County, etc, on official letterhead, signed and emailed to Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) by end of the day tomorrow. Information shown on attached template. Kind of a tall order at this stage of the game, but I am thinking I can count on you to get this done in short order. This will greatly benefit our entire community.for the long future Please contact me with any questions.

Wade Lockhart

Director, District 7

San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperativeph: 719-588-9246

These are the instructions I received from the engineer at SLVREC:

Please see the attached letter of support template and the project overview of our solar projects. The organizations that you reach out to can modify the letter in any way as long as it is signed and placed on their letterhead. Let me know if you have any questions.

Isaiah S. Abeyta, E.I.T.

Engineer, SLVREC 719 852 3538