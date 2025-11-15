Request for Proposal: Project Manager (Saguache County Land Use)

Saguache County Land Use is soliciting a project manager under the designation of the Land Use Administrator for 1041 application proposals submitted to the Saguache County Land Use Office. The project manager shall provide insight and expert advice from firms that are expert in environmental impact studies, as well as other matters of State interest contained in the Saguache County 1041 Regulations. This shall include, but not be limited to, a review of the Saguache County 1041 Regulations for analysis of matters of State interest contained therein to include whether sufficient information has been provided by applicants for a complete analysis of all matters of State interest and complies with Saguache County’s 1041 regulations. The proposal will include to be able to manage the project from the beginning to the end of the application process, orders and determines the fees in the pre-application and application submittal, both on-site and off-site collaborations with Saguache County, weekly to monthly updates to the Land Use Administrator and/or the County Commissioners, collaboration with the Land Use Administrator ,the third party reviewer and applicant, Management and Review Prep, Review of Applications to make sure for completeness, Additional Reviews for the Application as needed, Lead Agency Referrals, Staff Report Preparation, Hearing Preparation and Attendance. Please direct your questions to Amber Wilson, Land Use Administrator at atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov or 719-655-2321. Businesses with expertise in environmental impact studies for large projects are encouraged to respond.